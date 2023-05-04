Slinfold Concert Band and St Mary’s Church Choir join forces again to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Monday, May 8 at 5pm in St Mary’s Church, Causeway, Horsham.

Spokeswoman Jo Benson said: “This will be the first time since 2018 that Slinfold Concert Band, under the baton of Chris Newport, and St Mary's Choir, directed by Jeremy Weaver, have come together again. With a very celebratory feel to the music, what better way can there be to finish the Coronation weekend? They will perform individually and combined, a selection of musical favourites, culminating in a last night of the proms audience participation finale.

“The programme includes Elgar, Parry and other favourites such as Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and Henry Wood’s Fantasia of British Sea Songs.

“Whether you have attended these joint concerts before or are planning to come along for the first time, the choir and the band are confident that you will have a really enjoyable evening, and look forward to entertaining you on May 8. Refreshments will be available during the interval.

“Tickets are £10, £1 for children under 16, available from the What’s On page on St. Mary’s website, www.stmaryshorsham.org.uk or at the door, subject to availability.”