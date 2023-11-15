Slinfold Concert Band Winter Concert 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in the late 1970's, the Band takes its name from the village of Slinfold, near Horsham in West Sussex, where it rehearses every week. The band plays a wide range of pieces from the worlds of classical, movies and popular music for all ages.

This year the Band will be presenting its annual Winter Concert on Saturday 2nd December in the Drill Hall in Denne Road, Horsham.

Starting at 3 p.m., the performance will include a range of pieces both traditional and modern that capture the essence of the season and will get us all in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year.

An afternoon of seasonal delights

Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite and can be purchased using the QR code or by going to our website at www.slinfoldconcertband.org

and scrolling down the Welcome page to then follow the link.