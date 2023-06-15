Shoreham’s Ropetackle is welcoming “one of the most exciting soul/R&B stars of the last 40 years to the stage” this summer - Omar Lyefook (Friday, June 16, 8pm).

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Omar, who lives in Hove, is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and singer who continues to push back the frontiers of soul and rhythm and blues with his sensual grooves. Since building a name for himself in the early 90s with classics such as There’s Nothing Like This, he has gone on to produce critically-acclaimed albums and make regular live performances, including supporting the legendary Stevie Wonder at Hyde Park in 2016.

“As his career has progressed, Omar's material has become more diverse and varied, incorporating Caribbean rhythms with touches of funk, zouk, jazz and spoken word.

The Lyefook family has musical talent embedded deep in their DNA. Omar’s father Byron worked as a studio musician and drummer with Bob Marley, Horace Andy and even The Rolling Stones. His younger brother, the Grammy-winning producer, remixer and DJ professionally known as Scratch Professor, has been making jaws drop since the age of 13, stunning the crowd at the 1988 DMC UK Finals with his turntable skills. Samia Lye-Fook, Omar’s sister, is a renowned vocalist in her own right, and a BRIT School alumna.

“Then there’s their big brother Omar. Born October 14 1968, in London but raised in Canterbury, gifted, prolific and considered a musical prodigy, Omar learned his craft classically, playing the trumpet, piano, bass guitar and percussion. A former principal percussionist of the Kent Youth Orchestra and later a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music, Omar has been making music for more than 32 years.

“Back in 1985, he released his first single Mr Postman on his father’s Kongo label. That was also the original home for his first album, that contained the track that changed everything… There’s Nothing Like This. The album was re-issued by BBC 6 Music presenter Gilles Peterson on his Talkin’ Loud imprint in 1991. This album established Omar as a stand-out and unique artist, with There’s Nothing Like This hitting the charts. It began a musical chain of events that has continued unabated up to the present day. “The follow-up Music was a vastly more orchestral and organic affair that highlighted Omar’s maturing as a composer, arranger and vocalist. Aside from the memorable title song, standout tracks included the still requested Get To Know You Better and the brilliant duet with his new Freestyle Records label mate Carleen Anderson, Who Chooses The Seasons.”

Tickets on 01273 464440 or at www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk.