South Downs Summer Music International Festival begins

The South Downs Summer Music International Festival will bring some of the finest international artists to perform in the village of Alfriston, in the heart of the South Downs National Park (July 18-23).

Festival directors Emily Holland & Zahra Benyounes

Tickets are available on https://www.southdownssummermusic.co.uk/ or 07783103589

Acclaimed film, television and theatre actor Robert Glenister will narrate this year’s music and word evening Elégie, as one of the festival highlights, the fifth composer portrait compiled and scripted by Lucy Parham.

Festival manager Orsi Torják said: “Most concerts are held in the unique location of St. Andrew’s Church, Alfriston - a 14th-century, Grade I listed building, known as the Cathedral of the Downs. SDSM has been attracting audiences and world-class performers to the charming village of Alfriston since 2005 and enjoys the support of local sponsors Folkingtons Authentic Juices & Mixers and Steinway & Sons.

“Since its foundation by a pair of school friends, the festival has evolved to become a cultural high point in the calendar for the local community. SDSM is now directed by long standing quartet colleagues Zahra Benyounes and Emily Holland.

“The festival typically attracts an array of internationally-acclaimed musicians and actors, 2023 being no exception. The South Downs Festival Orchestra, consisting of members of some of the UK’s leading chamber ensembles, will open the festival.

“This first night concert will feature flautist Thomas Hancox leading a programme including Vaughan Williams and Mozart amongst others. Spotlight performances later in the week will include Apollo 5 (an award-winning British acapella vocal ensemble), Hastings Piano Competition second-prize winner Thomas Kelly, and Jeremy Young (piano) and Kate Gould (cello) complementing festival directors and violinists Zahra Benyounes and Emily Holland for two evening concerts encompassing music from Smetana, Dvorǎk, Mozart and Brahms.

“The annual Saturday lunchtime picnic and concert will once again take place at the Lullington micro Church of the Good Shepherd, one of the country’s smallest churches. This year’s music and spoken word evening will present audience members with the combined forces of Lucy Parham (piano) and esteemed British actor Robert Glenister (narrator) as they explore the letters, diaries and life of the exiled composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff in Elégie: Rachmaninoff – A Heart in Exile.

“South Downs Summer Music boasts a rich history of performers, including Julian Bliss, Melvyn Tan, the Joe Stilgoe trio and finalists of the Hastings Piano Competition such as Shunta Morimoto. Music and spoken word evenings have also welcomed the likes of Harriet Walter, Martin Jarvis, Sir Andrew Motion, Prunella Scales, Jack Farthing and Timothy West.

“Each festival features a quartet in residence and this year SDSM will welcome the Treske Quartet. Generous sponsorship from the Harriet’s Trust gives an up-and-coming group the opportunity to receive masterclass training from the festival directors and to perform in front of a new audience at the culmination of the festival. Masterclasses are open to sponsors and Friends of the festival to watch the group building towards their final concert at St Andrew’s Church.