South Downs Summer Music International Festival opens in Alfriston

Benyounes Quartet by Tom Barnes

Festival coordinator Orsi Torják has put together a programme of both classical and contemporary music as well as curated music and spoken word evenings.

“Most concerts are held in the unique location of St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston, a 14th century, Grade 1 listed building, known as the Cathedral of the Downs.

“SDSM has been attracting audiences and world-class performers to the charming village of Alfriston since 2005. Since its foundation by a pair of school friends, the festival has evolved to become a cultural high point in the calendar for the local community and has been directed by the Benyounes Quartet since 2016.

“In 2022, SDSM looks forward to welcoming acts such as world-renowned violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky, Hastings International Piano competition 2022 winner Shunta Morimoto and an established festival favourite, clarinetist Julian Bliss.

“This year’s music and spoken word evening will see thespian couple Harriet Walter and Paul Guy delivering dramatised readings accompanied by harpsichord player Maggie Cole in a celebration of the life and work of Violet Gordon Woodhouse in: Violet Gordon Woodhouse – her life in words and music.

“Grade I listed St. Andrew’s Church in Alfriston village serves as the stage for the majority of concerts but residents and visitors are also invited to picnic on the grass at the free Saturday lunchtime micro- concert at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lullington, one of the smallest churches in England.

Orsi added: “Over the last several years, appearances in the classical category have included Melvyn Tan, Dame Felicity Lott and Jennifer Pike to name just a few, while non-classical artists such as Tom Hickox, Lewis Wright and Leveret have also graced the stage.

"Poetry and music evenings have featured guest performers such as Sir Andrew Motion, Prunella Scales and Timothy West.

“Like all festivals, SDSM was sadly forced into hiatus in 2020 but returned in 2021, delivering a brimming schedule to a perceptibly appreciative crowd. Highlights included a warmly-received revisit from Melvyn Tan and a roof-raising evening of jazz songs from the Joe Stilgoe trio.

“The Benyounes Quartet was accompanied by Robert Thompson on piano for a performance of Brahms’ Piano Quintet. It was complemented by Martin Jarvis’ masterful readings of letters exchanged between Brahms and Clara and Robert Schumann, telling the story of their infamous and tragic love triangle.

“Each festival features a quartet in residence.

"Generous sponsorship from the Harriet’s Trust gives an up-and-coming group the opportunity to receive masterclass training f rom the festival directors and to perform in front of a new audience at the culmination of the festival. Masterclasses are open to sponsors and Friends of the festival to watch the group building towards their final concert at St Andrew’s Church.”