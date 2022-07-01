Southdowns Concert Band in action

Southdowns Concert Band - Keith Tellick Photography

The conductor is Tom Hodge, bringing an evening of music from the stage and screen during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Joining the band will be The Bersted Boys from Bersted Arts led by James Etheridge. From toe-tapping numbers to swelling harmonies there will be something for everyone, the band promise.

Tickets are available in person from the Novium Box Office, via www.thenovium.org or 01243 816525.

Tickets cost £12 (free to those under 16).

The Southdowns Concert Band can be followed on the website www.southdowns-concertband.co.uk or on Facebook. The programme includes a wide variety of music.

"There is a special fanfare by the brass section and Jupiter from Holst’s Planet Suite,” a spokesman said. “A flugel & trumpet feature will be Mangione’s Children of Sanchez. The Bersted Boys Ensemble will be performing a tribute to Sondheim and songs from the shows such as Anthem from Chess.

"Music from Oliver, The Beatles and James Bond films will also feature, and in contrast music by Butterworth and Elgar’s Nimrod will be performed.

“A Britannic salute concludes the evening.

The website of the Bersted Boys is www.berstedarts.com.