Southdowns Concert Band offers summer concert

The Southdowns Concert Band will perform at St Paul’s Church in Chichester on Saturday, July 1 as part of the 2023 Festival of Chichester with its Summer Spectacular Concert in aid of children’s charity The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Spokeswoman Lucy Ashworth said: “The talented Walton Voices, consisting of 60 singers from Walton on Thames, will be collaborating with the 35 musicians of the Southdowns Concert Band, promising an uplifting blend of choral music and majestic instrumental pieces. Among the many moving pieces to be performed will be Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Parry’s I was Glad.

“Kirsty Sanders, the director of music, will be making her first appearance with the Southdowns Concert Band. Her experience as a Royal Marines bandmaster and having taken part in high-profile events such as the Diamond Jubilee, the funerals of Baroness Margaret Thatcher and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, promises to bring a wealth of expertise to the performance.”

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to this concert as it will be a very special event. To have this quality of performance in the heart of Chichester will be wonderful. I love attending concerts during the Festival of Chichester and the actual scale of this performance is set to raise the roof of St Paul’s Church!”

Tickets £15 are available from www.festivalofchichester.co.uk,