Southwick Society starts new season of Heritage Talks

Mass Observation – World War II and Beyond was the subject of the first talk on September 12, when Suzanne Rose provided an insight into the work and shared some of the more recent findings on everyday life in Britain.

The next event will be on Monday, October 10, when Matthew Jones will give an illustrated talk about West Sussex at War 1938 to 1945, drawing on the extensive collections in West Sussex Records Office.

On November 14, Kim Matthews will talk about the history of the Southwick and Shoreham Oyster Fishery, which was a major industry in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Heritage Talks take place monthly in Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street, starting at 7.30pm. There is an entrance fee of £5, reduced to £3 for members of the Southwick Society.