Spats Langham’s Five Nickels play Steyning Jazz Club

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Thomas ‘Spats’ Langham spent his childhood in Buxton and, inspired by his grandfather, started playing the ukulele as soon as his fingers were big enough, followed by the banjo at the age of ten. By 14 he was appearing with the Hot Spa Stompers and Ged Hones Dixie Boys who encouraged him to start guitar.

“With the loss of the outstanding pianist Keith Nichols in January 2021, remembered for his peerless interpretation of Ragtime and Fats Waller style stride piano, these Spats Five Nickels musicians have come together to keep his memory and music alive with jazz from the period played with the utmost authenticity and virtuosity. The band features: Spats Langham, guitar/banjo; Trevor Whiting, reeds; Martin Litton, piano; Enrico Tomasso, trumpet; and Richard Pite, tuba, bass and drums.

“One of the finest vintage reeds players in the country is Trevor Whiting who initially learnt tenor horn in a school brass band, but at the age of eleven heard recordings of New Orleans clarinetist Sidney Bechet and immediately decided to switch instruments taking up clarinet and saxophone.

“Enrico Tomasso started playing the trumpet at the tender age of five after listening to Louis Armstrong playing Basin Street Blues. His father, clarinettist Ernie Tomasso, was particularly encouraging taking him to meet many of the American jazz greats when they visited England. The most telling meeting was perhaps with Louis Armstrong, for whom he played, at the age of seven, during Louis’ last visits to England in 1968 and 1969.

“Martin Litton's playing style was influenced by the likes of Jelly Roll Morton, Willie 'The Lion' Smith and Teddy Wilson, to name just a few. An early career breakthrough came through playing with Kenny Ball on his British and Russian tours and for recording sessions with George Chisholm. His knowledge of the styles and the historical development of jazz including Dixieland is outstanding.

“Richard Pite is a drummer who has specialised in the jazz styles of the 20s and 30s. He also runs the Jazz Repertory Company which presents several concerts every year in London, celebrating the great music and musicians of jazz history.”

