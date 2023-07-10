Special atmosphere of Goodwood is captured in a new photographic book

Self-published and now in its second issue, it comes from Yohan Benchetrit and is available at £18 online at https://yohanbenchetrit.com/product/goodwood-2/ and also at Kim’s bookshops in Chichester and Arundel.
Yohan, aged 25, moved from Paris to Chichester four years ago when he decided to join the Bespoke Design department of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. He has been living and working here since then: “I published my first photography book last year which was the first issue of this Goodwood project. It is meant to share the best of my photography of the year at the Goodwood events in a curated format. It all began as a personal project when I wanted to create a physical archive of my work around the theme of Goodwood to have a special way to store memories. I only printed five copies initially with only the intention to keep one and offer a few others as gifts to friends and family but when I shared the first version of the book on social media it quickly gained a lot of attention and people started asking me if they could buy copies of it. This is when I started to sell it, shipping across different countries and making it available online as well as in local bookstores. The book is aimed at anyone who is passionate about cars and more specifically these events.
“This book is the second issue of this project. The first issue from last year is out of stock already. It was the very first project that I published. I have been active on social media especially on Instagram sharing my photography work but never printed anything before starting to work on this project.
“I always loved art and photography books and my shelves are full of inspiration that really made me want to start working on my own project. And as much as I like using digital tools like computers or digital cameras in my photography process I don't think that anything can replace the experience of enjoying pictures in a printed format. Looking at them on a screen is nice but there is something much more satisfying about holding a book in your hands, feeling the paper and turning the pages one by one. And a book is a curated object that we can keep and treasure for a long time. In an era where scrolling has become the norm, I feel like we are consuming content faster than ever before. And I think books offer a much better viewing experience than our smartphones for example. This was the reason why I started to work on this personal project last year and the output so far has been continuously exceeding my expectations. The Goodwood events are by far the best motoring events I have been able to attend and it is a pure joy as a car designer to be able to get inspired by witnessing some of the most crazy machines being driven around and seeing the excitement in the eyes of people across all generations.”