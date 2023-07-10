Special atmosphere of Goodwood is captured in a new photographic book

Self-published and now in its second issue, it comes from Yohan Benchetrit and is available at £18 online at https://yohanbenchetrit.com/product/goodwood-2/ and also at Kim’s bookshops in Chichester and Arundel.

Yohan, aged 25, moved from Paris to Chichester four years ago when he decided to join the Bespoke Design department of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. He has been living and working here since then: “I published my first photography book last year which was the first issue of this Goodwood project. It is meant to share the best of my photography of the year at the Goodwood events in a curated format. It all began as a personal project when I wanted to create a physical archive of my work around the theme of Goodwood to have a special way to store memories. I only printed five copies initially with only the intention to keep one and offer a few others as gifts to friends and family but when I shared the first version of the book on social media it quickly gained a lot of attention and people started asking me if they could buy copies of it. This is when I started to sell it, shipping across different countries and making it available online as well as in local bookstores. The book is aimed at anyone who is passionate about cars and more specifically these events.

“This book is the second issue of this project. The first issue from last year is out of stock already. It was the very first project that I published. I have been active on social media especially on Instagram sharing my photography work but never printed anything before starting to work on this project.

