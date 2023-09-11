Special Stage & Screen charity concert at Chailey Heritage’s Dream Centre
The Jumbo Ensemble, made up of husband-and-wife team Matt and Rachel Cowling, will host a special Stage & Screen Concert at Chailey Heritage’s Dream Centre on September 15 and 16. To buy tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-jumbo-ensemble
The concert has become an annual tradition for the family, who have raised more than £25,000 in their past five shows. In 2015 Matt and Rachel originally set about raising funds and awareness for Type 1 diabetes research, after their son Ben was diagnosed with the condition aged just seven.
Since then, their concerts have grown in ambition, encompassing as many as 50 singers, musicians, technicians and front of house support. “Even Ben has performed with us as a bassist,” explains Matt, whose love for musical theatre led to Rachel buying him singing lessons. “The journey is different every year and rehearsals are always fun as well as hard work.”
Over the years, the couple’s fundraising support has also broadened. “We choose a new charity beneficiary each year,” Matt continues. “This year, we’re excited to be raising funds for the Chailey Heritage Foundation (CHF).” For 2023’s big event, nine singers and a live band including brass and strings will regale audiences with hits from the stage and screen. “Our concerts are always warm, intimate, and foot-tapping fun,” Matt said. “Come along and support a good cause. We encourage dancing in the aisles!”
Based in East Sussex, Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities. Rachel explains: “We chose CHF because our very first musical director has a daughter that attends Chailey Heritage. We wanted to do something to help. It’s a very special school with a really great mission.”
The Stage & Screen concert will take place at 7pm on September 15 and 16 in the Chailey Heritage Foundation’s Dream Centre.