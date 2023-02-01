Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “Seen by more than 20 million people worldwide, this spellbinding high octane extravaganza takes dance to the next level with an explosive fusion of heart pounding Irish dance and dazzling dance styles from around the world that have been specially choreographed for this anniversary show, including flamenco, salsa, street dance, hip hop, can can and American tap. Irish in origin and bursting with non-stop raw energy, the breath-taking dancers in this spine-tingling show sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine. Not one Irish dance shoe steps out of line as their thunderous feet perform as one, with an excitement that leaves audiences at the edge of their seats screaming for more.”

Producer David King said: “It was the spring of 1996. A friend gave me a ticket to see Riverdance starring Michael Flatley. I really didn’t want to go. I was struggling at the time, trying to make a living in the entertainment business, and couldn't get anything right. Unemployment was staring me in the face. But my friend wanted company and I went along reluctantly. At the end of the show, the audience went wild and I thought, 'I can do this'. I left the theatre determined I was going to make a new show, inspired by what I had just seen. I went home and drew up a poster for a new show which I called Spirit of the Dance. With my last £100 I had copies of the poster printed and sent them to theatres around the country. The phone in my kitchen started ringing with people saying, 'Get me this show!' I'd had the right idea at the right time. All the balls were in a row. All I had to do now, was make the show. When I was summoned to see the managing director of Apollo theatres, I feared I was going to be sued. In fact he wanted to book the show for a 16-week tour, opening at the Bristol Hippodrome theatre just three months later.”