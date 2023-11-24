Squeeze (contributed pic)

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 1 at https://tix.to/Squeeze2024

Dates include Sunday, October 27, Southampton Mayflower Theatre; Tuesday, October 29, Guildford G Live; Saturday, November 2, Brighton Centre; and Saturday, November 9, Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “To celebrate their momentous 50th anniversary, British music legends Squeeze have announced a massive UK tour for 2024. With a half-century distinguished by some of the smartest and sweetest guitar-pop made during the rock & roll era, Squeeze will be performing an impressive list of hits and rare gems from their extensive back catalogue. They will be joined by special guest Badly Drawn Boy.

“Squeeze are one of rock's vital institutions, a band who carved out a distinctive place in the pop firmament with their vibrantly melodic, perceptive songs. Those songs were written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the composers who have remained at the heart of Squeeze since its inception. 70s and 80s hits such as Up the Junction, Cool for Cats, Another Nail in My Heart, Hourglass and Tempted led critics to label Difford and Tilbrook the next Lennon & McCartney.

“Squeeze in the 1990s delivered exquisitely crafted records – Play, Some Fantastic Place, Ridiculous and Domino. Reuniting in 2007 after solo careers, the ensuing decades have found Squeeze continuing to build their formidable body of work, with the release of the vigorous comeback albums Cradle to the Grave and The Knowledge. Squeeze have stayed on the road through the early 2020s, taking time to record the Food for Thought charity EP in 2022 raising foods and funds for food banks.

“With Difford and Tilbrook joined by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson, the sound and spirit of Squeeze remains vital and vibrant for its 50th year.

“Squeeze have confirmed that they will once again be supporting charity The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. Visit trusselltrust.org/donate-food to find out how to make a donation to your local food bank and the items they most need this winter.

“Joining Squeeze on their 50th anniversary festivities is one of the UK’s most treasured songwriters Damon Gough aka Badly Drawn Boy, who also recently celebrated a musical milestone, 25 years of releasing music. From his still-towering, Mercury Prize winning debut The Hour Of Bewilderbeast in 2000 to the enthralling soundtrack to Nick Hornby adaptation About A Boy from 2002, Badly Drawn Boy’s beautiful and eclectic discography spans over nine albums including Have You Fed The Fish? (also 2002) Born In The UK (2006) and his most recent album Banana Skin Shoes in 2020. His set will feature a career-spanning set of hits and fan favourites.