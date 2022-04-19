Squeeze legend Chris Difford leads Lewes Ukraine fundraiser

Chris Difford

They have all previously headlined Hilltop Sessions and offered their talent and time to support this important cause, said spokesman Oliver Dudok van Heel.

“All funds raised from ticket sales will go to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal, providing food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to the families fleeing the conflict.

“Ben Ottewell will open the benefit. He is the popular founding member of Gomez, the British rock act whose debut album, Bring It On, won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998. Ben has forged an impressive solo career while continuing to record with Gomez. His stunning baritone voice and virtuoso guitar play are a joy to witness.

“Brighton-based Hayley Ross is an outlier, a one-off, a quiet disruptor who refuses to be pinned down. Her album The Weight Of Hope was one of the most haunting albums of 2020 and her performance at August’s Hilltop Session one of the most memorable to date.