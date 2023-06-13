Glenn Tilbrook

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Glenn Tilbrook has more than earned his place at pop’s top table as one of our most cherished singers, guitarists and songwriters, not to mention an in-demand and endlessly endearing live performer. But now 50 years after he first answered an ad placed by Chris Difford looking for like-minded sorts to form the band that became the much-loved evergreen Squeeze, an ending is nowhere in sight.

“Such is the continuing work ethic of a fellow who’s never been far from the action since Squeeze made their recording bow with the Packet Of Three EP in 1977. Those humble three tracks led to such enduring pop classics as Take Me I’m Yours, Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Another Nail In My Heart, Tempted, Labelled With Love, Black Coffee In Bed, Hourglass (this could go on for a while...), not to mention landmark albums like Argybargy, East Side Story and Some Fantastic Place.

“Squeeze’s demise in 1998 (though not permanent) saw Glenn embark on a solo career that spawned the albums The Incomplete Glenn Tilbrook (2001) and Transatlantic Ping-Pong (2004), showcasing an ever-maturing songwriting talent. In 2009 came the fantastic energy of Pandemonium Ensues, an album made with his solo band The Fluffers. 2011 saw the release of The Co-Operative album, an album of spirited original songs and some covers with his Nine Below Zero friends. Arguably, though, Happy Ending (2014) was Glenn’s most personal and political work, a series of evocative portraits of time, people, and places, that included writing and vocal contributions from Chris McNally, Simon Hanson (Fluffers/Squeeze drummer), Dennis Greaves (Nine Below Zero) and his children Leon and Wesley.

“Squeeze reformed in 2007 and have kept Glenn busy touring around the world, but he still finds time to take his popular solo show out on the road from time to time. Anyone who has witnessed Glenn on the live stage can attest to the properness of his doings, as it were. Armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and a shed load of grin-inducing great songs, there are few musicians able to connect with their audience on such an immediate and warm level. The festival circuit is frequently enriched by Tilbrook the troubadour, improvising sets and dashing off impromptu audience requests.

“For his most recent run of shows Glenn is joined by Beautiful Landing, a young 5-piece indie band from South East London, with musical chops that will astound! Glenn Tilbrook and Beautiful Landing will be leafing through the plentiful Squeeze and solo back catalogues with some covers and surprises, so come to hear these songs like you have never heard them before!