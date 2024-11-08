Founder members and songwriters-supreme Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford are still doing the biz and seem to have been invigorated by a settled band which has brought a genuine energy to their live shows.

It's still difficult to get your head around Squeeze having a bongo player/ace percussionist, but it's impossible to argue with the bright, muscular sound of the, now eight-piece, live set up.

Initially the sight of a new backing singer (Nashville singer-songwriter Dancia Dora) was a worrying sight, potentially signalling a crutch for Glenn's lead vocals.

But these concerns were rapidly dispatched as he belted out their opener Black Coffee in Bed, and clearly in ruddy good voice for the soulful Philly-tinged tune, despite it being their 22nd night on the road, which began not long after a jaunt around the US.

The early momentum gathered with an revitalised version of Footprints, which saw the slightly plodding MTV-friendly number transformed into something more urgent with almost Prince Paisley Park era to their playing.

Is that Love was guitar-heavy and vibrant, while Up the Junction got the front rows to their feet and saw more mobile phone cameras held aloft than a Taylor Swift show.

A brand new tune My Beautiful Summer sounded good even if its subject - a love story within a care home - might have been dreamt up by a pop-savy comedy improv troupe asked to come up with a song in the style of Squeeze.

The other 'new' material was recently reimagined versions of songs from an aborted attempt at a first album in '74, complete with uncharacteristic vocal effects and Bowiesque sounds which didn't provoke a stampede to bar and showed they’re still firing creatively and not just trotting out karaoke versions of the old bangers.

Although, nobody could say they'd been short-changed in terms of the aforementioned bangers, with the old favourites interspersed with much-loved album tracks from East Side Story and Argy Bargy.

If I Didn't Love You had the most authentically late 70s style about it, and if shut your eyes you could imagine they were back in skinny suits with even skinnier ties.

Best of the bangers was Goodbye Girl, the 2024 vintage rebooted as a Cajun/Zydeco stomper with accordion and mandolin, and the forever gorgeous Labelled with Love swaddled in steel guitar and the instigator of much swaying amongst the very contented sold out crowd.

On this showing Squeeze seem to be in great shape with plenty more grains of sand left in the hourglass of their fine careers.

1 . Squeeze - Sheffield City Hall - Photo 7 - Credit Jan Blackwell.jpg Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook on stage at Sheffield City Hall Photo: Jan Blackwell

2 . Squeeze - Sheffield City Hall - Credit Jan Blackwell.jpg Squeeze's Chris Difford at Sheffield City Hall Photo: Jan Blackwell