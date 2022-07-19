St Wilfrid's Catholic School mark end of term with parody of Lizzo's smash-hit About Damn Time

St Wilfrid's Catholic School have done it again.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:55 pm

The Crawley school has a reputation of producing brilliant end of year music videos and this year has been no different. You can watch the video below.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone and Hamilton, but this year they have done a parody of the smash hit About Damn Time by Lizzo.

The song has been a sensation on Tik Tok and not the teachers and staff – including head teacher Michael Ferry – have all got their dance moves on to perform in the video.

The video was put together by Mr Josh Smith and Miss Kelsey Towson.

One of the teachers dancing in the video.