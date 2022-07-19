The Crawley school has a reputation of producing brilliant end of year music videos and this year has been no different. You can watch the video below.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone and Hamilton, but this year they have done a parody of the smash hit About Damn Time by Lizzo.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song has been a sensation on Tik Tok and not the teachers and staff – including head teacher Michael Ferry – have all got their dance moves on to perform in the video.

The video was put together by Mr Josh Smith and Miss Kelsey Towson.