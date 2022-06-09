Stand-up Kerry Godliman heads to Crawley

Kerry Godliman - photo by Steve Ullathorne

Spokeswoman Amanda Emery said: “The charmingly straight-talking, quick-witted and acclaimed stand-up and actor Kerry Godliman is back on tour after a break otherwise known as lockdown. But her bosh-like nature will never let her rest. Between a needy cat, a constantly disappointing campervan, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing-out of thimbles and doilies, Kerry needs to offload. Join her for this thinly disguised therapy session.

“As seen on After Life, Whitstable Pearl, Adult Material, Save Me, Derek, Bad Move, Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, There’s Something About Movies, Taskmaster, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Call The Midwife and heard on The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Wilsons Save The World and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, Kerry has performed stand-up throughout her comedy career, encompassing national tours and successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Also a well-known actor, Kerry’s biggest recent acting project is the starring role in Whitstable Pearl, a brand-new detective drama on the streaming channel Acorn TV. Based on Julie Wassmer’s popular crime mystery novels, Kerry takes the lead role of Pearl Nolan – a restaurateur in a Kent seaside town who sidelines in solving murder cases.

“At the end of 2020, Kerry starred in BAFTA-nominated Adult Material, a Channel 4 drama about the porn industry, in which she played the part of MP Stella Maitland. And earlier in the year, Sky Atlantic viewers saw Kerry reprise her role as Teens in the mystery drama and BAFTA-winning Save Me Too. She also stars in After Life, which is back for a third series on Netflix. Back on the stage, Kerry also performed a hilarious set at the 2019 Royal Variety Performance from the London Palladium, which aired in December.