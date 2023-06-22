Stand-up Tom is leaving his home in the Tower of London for good

After a sold-out debut run, Tom is leaving his home in the Tower of London for good.

Having amassed a loyal fan base of over a quarter of a million followers, Tom is delving even deeper into his “ludicrous life as he tries to smarten up the not so honourable aspects” of himself. He will be taking a look at the pitfalls of online celebrity, the perils of post-palace living and find out, that “in an age where everyone is so obsessed with the veneer of virtual contentment, maybe it takes crashing back down to reality to discover where happiness truly lies.”

His debut tour saw Tom regaling audiences with tales of a dad who is the ex-chief of Defence Staff, stories of living in the Tower of London (his father is consul of the Tower of London) and anecdotes lifting the lid on the all-boys boarding school environment he enjoyed.

“What happened was that I was tour support for Milton Jones and then I was going to do my own tour, going back to some of the venues that he was doing but just playing the smaller rooms. And that was going to be in June or July 2020. We had started planning the tour.

“When lockdown happened I was on the road with Milton.

"We had got to Newcastle on his tour and we had started putting some coronavirus jokes into the show. And then that was that. No one knew how serious it was. As the tour went on the jokes started to get less and less of an amused reaction. Come March and we realised that we really couldn't include those jokes at all. And then of course everything had to stop.

“It was very sad about the tour. It would have been my first full tour and I realised that I had got the momentum going. As a comedian, obviously self-employed. I had spent a long, long time building up to getting my first months of diary full and then half a year of diary full and then it was just completely wiped out.

"And I don't think anyone is the same now as they were. I think I've grown up a lot more.

"My value system has shifted. I've learned to value my family more.

"I had been an on-the-road comedian but I went back and I connected with my family a lot better. We took the time to sit.”