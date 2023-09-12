Star trumpeter Crispian Steele-Perkins plays Warnham church
Spokeswoman Jo Browse said: “Well known for his enthusiasm and wit, Crispian Steele-Perkins is a popular presenter and he will play gems from the trumpet repertoire accompanied by organist Ian Le Grice. You'll have heard him playing in the theme from BBC's Antiques Roadshow and in Bond movies, and his purity of tone and artistic subtlety have won him critical acclaim for more than four decades. This Saturday afternoon's concert is timed to be attractive for families and children, and tickets are priced accordingly.”
Tickets are available from [email protected] or 07799 645198: £15 adults, £5 under-18s, £25 family (eg two adults and two children or one adult and three-to-five children).
Crispian Steele-Perkins began playing the trumpet at the age of ten and, after training at the Guildhall School of Music in London, he became a member of the English National Opera, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra. Crispian collects and restores antique trumpets upon which he has performed and recorded with The Academy of Ancient Music, The Kings Consort and The English Baroque Soloists. Appropriately, he plays the theme tune to one of the BBC’s longest-running and most popular TV programmes, the Antiques Roadshow. He has been heard in duet with singers including Kiri te Kanawa, Emma Kirkby, John Tomlinson and Bryn Terfel.
He has also recorded with artists including Led Zeppelin, Kate Bush, Lulu, Cliff Richard, Bob Geldof and Harry Secombe.
He has also performed on TV scores for shows including Doctor Who, Oliver Twist, The World at War, Inspector Morse and Tales of the Unexpected. In the world of cinema he has participated in more than 80 classic scores including Jaws, Gandhi, Star Wars Episode IV, Batman and Monty Python’s Life of Brian, plus also Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers and no fewer than six films from the James Bond series.