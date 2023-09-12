Star trumpeter Crispian Steele-Perkins plays Warnham church

Crispian Steele-Perkins, trumpeter and accomplished musician and entertainer, will be in concert at St Margaret’s Church, Warnham on Saturday, September 16 at 3pm.

Crispian Steele-Perkins (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Jo Browse said: “Well known for his enthusiasm and wit, Crispian Steele-Perkins is a popular presenter and he will play gems from the trumpet repertoire accompanied by organist Ian Le Grice. You'll have heard him playing in the theme from BBC's Antiques Roadshow and in Bond movies, and his purity of tone and artistic subtlety have won him critical acclaim for more than four decades. This Saturday afternoon's concert is timed to be attractive for families and children, and tickets are priced accordingly.”

Tickets are available from [email protected] or 07799 645198: £15 adults, £5 under-18s, £25 family (eg two adults and two children or one adult and three-to-five children).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crispian Steele-Perkins began playing the trumpet at the age of ten and, after training at the Guildhall School of Music in London, he became a member of the English National Opera, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra. Crispian collects and restores antique trumpets upon which he has performed and recorded with The Academy of Ancient Music, The Kings Consort and The English Baroque Soloists. Appropriately, he plays the theme tune to one of the BBC’s longest-running and most popular TV programmes, the Antiques Roadshow. He has been heard in duet with singers including Kiri te Kanawa, Emma Kirkby, John Tomlinson and Bryn Terfel.

Most Popular

He has also recorded with artists including Led Zeppelin, Kate Bush, Lulu, Cliff Richard, Bob Geldof and Harry Secombe.