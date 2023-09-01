With just days to go, the new West Sussex concert series – Wiston Summer Sounds 2023 featuring Craig David, Katherine Jenkins, Russell Watson, Soft Cell, ABC and Heaven 17 – – has been cancelled.

Craig David was to have taken part (contributed pic)

It was due to have taken place from Friday, September 8-Sunday, September 10 at Steyning’s Wiston Park Estate.

A spokesman said: “We’re heartbroken to share the above news. All we want to do is deliver remarkable live music concerts for you all in the local area, so it is devastating not being able to do this on this occasion. It’s been very tough year launching a new open-air event. We thank you for buying tickets and your patience whilst we work through this difficult time.

It’s with great disappointment that due to unexpected circumstances which have had a significant impact on our planning, working tirelessly to explore every possible avenue to make the concerts work in their current form, unfortunately, we will be unable to proceed with Wiston Summer Sounds 2023.”

Organisers are not saying what the “unexpected circumstances” are. Event director Thom Milner-Smith said “unfortunately” he can’t: “The statement has been approved by the artists and we can’t amend it sadly.

“Customers will receive full refunds. You will receive an email from our ticket agents to confirm. Please check your spam folder if you haven’t received an email and contact your point of purchase if the email hasn’t arrived.

“Thank you very much to everyone who purchased tickets and made plans to come to year one of WSS. We’re devastated it hasn’t been possible and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused. We look forward to seeing you at future events.

