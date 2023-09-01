Starry West Sussex concert series cancelled with just days to go
It was due to have taken place from Friday, September 8-Sunday, September 10 at Steyning’s Wiston Park Estate.
A spokesman said: “We’re heartbroken to share the above news. All we want to do is deliver remarkable live music concerts for you all in the local area, so it is devastating not being able to do this on this occasion. It’s been very tough year launching a new open-air event. We thank you for buying tickets and your patience whilst we work through this difficult time.
It’s with great disappointment that due to unexpected circumstances which have had a significant impact on our planning, working tirelessly to explore every possible avenue to make the concerts work in their current form, unfortunately, we will be unable to proceed with Wiston Summer Sounds 2023.”
Organisers are not saying what the “unexpected circumstances” are. Event director Thom Milner-Smith said “unfortunately” he can’t: “The statement has been approved by the artists and we can’t amend it sadly.
“Customers will receive full refunds. You will receive an email from our ticket agents to confirm. Please check your spam folder if you haven’t received an email and contact your point of purchase if the email hasn’t arrived.
“Thank you very much to everyone who purchased tickets and made plans to come to year one of WSS. We’re devastated it hasn’t been possible and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused. We look forward to seeing you at future events.
Over at atompresents.co.uk, we have some exciting events coming up in the next two weeks and beyond including a sold out Squeeze concert, Two Door Cinema Club + Circa Waves, and more. We will see you soon. We are very grateful that Wiston Park were willing to host this event but please note that it has been organised and promoted by Summer Sounds. Please do contact us at [email protected] with any questions, rather than contacting Wiston Estate or Wiston House directly.”