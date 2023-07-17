Steve Steinman and Brandon Allen - musical acts coming up in Eastbourne

The music of the late great Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman will be celebrated at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne when Steve Steinman brings Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story: It’s All About the Music! 30th anniversary tour to the 1,600-seat theatre on July 21.

STEVE STEINMAN

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Following last year’s smash-hit tour the highly acclaimed Steve Steinman returns to Eastbourne with this brand-new production featuring over 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits. For over 30 years Steve has toured the world with his musical tribute to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf. With an incredible stage set, ten-piece live band combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, the show can only be described as awesome.

“Featuring hits including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many more, Meat Loaf fans should ‘do anything’ to get a ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steve Steinman has come a long way since his appearance as Meat Loaf on ITV’s hit TV show Stars In Their Eyes back in 1993. Now 30 years on, Steve has toured globally to some of the most iconic venues in the world including Sun City, South Africa and the London Palladium.”

Most Popular

Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story; It’s All About the Music! 30th Anniversary Tour is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday. July 21 at 7.30pm; tickets £34.50 with under 16s £15. eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

Also coming up, one of the “top jazz saxophonists in the UK and beyond” makes a rare appearance in Eastbourne on Wednesday, July 26 at Splash Point Jazz Club, The Fishermen's, Royal Parade.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Originally from Perth, Western Australia, Brandon Allen relocated to London in 2000, and since arriving in the UK has worked with many high profile artists and groups and ensembles. A composer of music for film, TV and other media platforms, his distinctive saxophone sound has been featured on film soundtracks including Alfie (2004) and The Look of Love (2013). Brandon is a regular member of Kyle Eastwood's band, with whom he has travelled widely, as well as performing with many other top musicians across the globe including Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Liane Carroll, Mica Paris and Jools Holland. His festival appearances outside Europe include the USA, Japan and the Philippines. The jazz press describes Brandon as arguably the most exciting tenor player in Britain today and muscular and robust one moment, warm and soothing another, stretching out with an abrasive edge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has opened for Pat Metheny, Joe Lovano, Steve Gadd, BB King, George Benson, The Yellow Jackets, Mark Guiliana, Dave Douglas, Georgie Fame, Kurt Elling and others and regularly leads saxophone masterclasses in conjunction with D'addario Woodwinds. He is currently Professor of Jazz Studies at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.