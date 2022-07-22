Steyning date for Jonny Hepbir Quintet

Jonny Hepbir Quintet

Colin Jilks, at Steyning Jazz Club, said: “They are a unique band of musicians whose music delivers not only the finest jazz standards, but numbers that epitomise the French Gypsy style, played by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli.

“Mike Piggott’s lilting glissando violin is a thrilling experience, magically recreating original Stéphane Grapelli numbers, his style mixed with aspects of Eddie South and Stuff Smith, all performed with exquisite taste, tone and tenacity, resulting in an inspired tour de force.

“Jonny Hepbir and Jason Henson are guitarists of the highest order playing instinctively together. Their melodic solos and dazzling tête-à-têtes irresistibly entwine with Dan Sheppard’s musically benevolent double bass, seductively enhanced by Sarah Oschlag's hushed vocals, which provide the icing on this awesome musical cake.

“Jonny Hepbir has been working as a professional guitarist and guitar teacher for over 20 years. Initially involved in the flamenco-jazz genre, Jonny played in a successful duo with Spanish guitarist Ignacio Lozano, for five years in the early 1990s.

"During this time, he was signed to indie jazz label 33 Records and recorded two acclaimed albums of original material, Spanglo and Sur. Later, Jonny made the decision to re-learn guitar technique and to study the Gypsy way of playing in the style of Django Reinhardt.

"Coming together with jazz violinist Mike Piggott, with his confident, swinging sophistication, they provide a formidable foundation for Jonny’s Quintet.

“The bar service provided at the Club, by Riverside Brewery, is excellent, serving a wide range of drinks. Doors open at 7.15pm; concert begins at 8pm.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.