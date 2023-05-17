Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Cloggz

“The band have been slowly building a devoted following for both their live shows and their recordings; last year they were featured on BBC R3’s Jazz Line Up. The band line-up for their Steyning gig will be: Mark Edwards, piano; Julian Nicholas, reeds; Imogen Royall, vocals; Richard Jones, violin; Neil Coring, accordion; James Osler, guitar; Terry Pack, bass; Darren Beckett, drums. Be ready to be charmed, humoured, enticed and even tickled by music that is executed with accuracy, delicacy, emotional depth and undoubted energy. Pianist and composer Mark Edwards has been playing the piano since he was three years old. He is one of those musicians one might have heard without knowing it; being a multi-talented musician he has arranged, played piano and produced for countless bands across a variety of genres. His CV includes joining the Tommy Chase Quartet at just 18, being a member of Aztec Camera for eight years and performing with nearly everyone from Paul Weller to Nina Simone. His acclaimed debut CD from 2013 was In Deep with Andrew Cleyndert on bass and Martin France on drums and was Jamie Cullum’s pick of the month on BBC’s Jazz House.”