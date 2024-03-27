Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The events will take place in Crowborough, Heathfield, Hailsham and Uckfield on the last two Saturdays in April and May. There is no need to pre-book and the events are free to attend as they have been fully funded through the council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The events are being delivered by local events company, 18 Hours.

Councillor Paul Coleshill said: “These free activities planned for the high streets of Wealden are fun for all the family and I hope our communities will go along and enjoy the performances.

“The funding received from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund helps us to host events like these and show support to communities and our local towns and village centres. Polegate will see the finale of the, UKSPF funded Streets of Wealden programme in March 2025 – so keep your eyes peeled for more details early next year.”

Street performances will return to Wealden’s high streets this spring. Image credit: Wealden District Council

The fun kicks off on Saturday 20 April between 11:30am and 2:30pm along Crowborough High Street with Circo Rum Ba Ba, an electric comedy circus troupe of all women performers who are internationally renowned. Also appearing will be Amy Amelia’s Magical Butterfly, Dizzy O’Dare’s giant Dodo and many more acts.

On the following Saturday, 27 April, Heathfield High Street will come alive from 11:30am-2:30pm with hilarious and interactive walkabout performances from the Flying Buttresses, Hodmand & Sally, Circo Rum Ba Ba with Restoration Ladies, not to mention Dolly Delicious on skates.

Hailsham will get a visit from the performers on Saturday 18 May between 11.30am and 2.30pm. Performances include Xena Flame with the ever-popular hoops workshop, Circo Rum Ba Ba this time performing L’Hotel – and an all-new performance by MENCAP with the Inside Out Theatre Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the events end on Saturday 25 May in Uckfield between 11.30am–2.30pm with a jam-packed day of performances starting off with the dynamic UK African Acrobats followed by Thingumajig Theatre, Dolly Delicious and the Flying Buttresses with their crowd favourite, chocolate egg laying bird.