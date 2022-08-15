Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed for Worthing panto 2022 - how to get your tickets

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flavia Cacace-Mistry

Worthing Theatres and Museum have confirmed that the Strictly Come Dancing star will take the stage as the Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk this Christmas.

This year’s p anto will be on at the Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, December 1 to Monday, January 2.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Expect magic, sparkle and brilliant fun for family and friends alike,” says spokeswoman Kathryn Follis.

Most Popular

“Following the incredible success of 2021’s Beauty and the Beast: The Pantomime and 2020’s The Night Before Christmas, WTM and Paul Holman Associates have once again teamed up to bring you the magical family pantomime everyone needs this Christmas. With a fantastic cast, laugh-out-loud comedy and all of your favourite pantomime traditions, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be Worthing’s most spectacular pantomime yet!

“Flavia is one of the nation’s favourite dancers and personalities, from her Glitterball-winning exploits on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing to her formidable dance partnership with Vincent Simone. Over the course of eight years, the duo have sold out multiple nationwide shows, had three West End runs and have picked up several award nominations, including Best Family Entertainment at the Olivier Awards. They have also performed at The Royal Variety Show and The BBC Proms. The dance couple have had a very successful career competing internationally in Ballroom & Latin Ten Dance, winning numerous titles.

“As a Strictly pro, Flavia made the final in 2008 and went on to win the Glitterball in 2012 with Olympic gymnast, Louis Smith. Alongside this, Flavia won the Christmas Special in 2013 with Rufus Hound and the Children in Need People’s Champion trophy with her good friend Russell Grant. Their iconic moment live at Wembley, in which Russell was fired out of a cannon during their Jive, was awarded TV Moment of the Year at the BAFTAs. One of Flavia’s favourite memories during her time on Strictly was choreographing and performing routines alongside some world-famous music acts like Beyoncé, Westlife and many more.

“Flavia has appeared and performed on numerous TV shows over the years including Strictly Come Dancing, Royal Variety Show at London Palladium, Sunday Night at the London Palladium, Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway, The Generation Game, BBC Children in Need,The Magicians, Surprise Surprise, Mel and Sue, The Paul O’Grady Show, Celebrity Portrait of the Year Show and BBC Breakfast amongst others.”