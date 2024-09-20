Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke Brings his show to The Hawth this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anton Du Beke, one of the country’s best-loved and most accomplished entertainers, is continuing his hugely popular nationwide tour this autumn, coming to The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 23 October.

Showman – An Evening with Anton du Beke, is choreographed by Olivier Award-winning choreographer Bill Deamer and Anton is joined by singer Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers to create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of laughter.

Anton performs an array of his favourite songs, as well as enthralling audiences with his glittering ballroom dancing that he has become synonymous with, including an entrancing tap dance section, and a dramatic Argentine tango with his dance partner Rosie Ward.

The show also includes a Q&A section with the audience, allowing attendees to ask Anton any burning questions they may have. It’s the perfect chance to hear all about everything from his 20 years on Strictly Come Dancing to dancing mishaps and even what the ultimate Showman eats for breakfast!

Since joining the first ever Strictly as a professional in 2004, Anton has appeared on every series since, and danced with partners including Ruth Langsford, Jerry Hall, Kate Garraway and Ann Widdecombe, and more recently he joined the judging panel.

Anton said: “I am always excited to be going out on the road, but this tour is one of my favourites. I loved it earlier in the year and to be back doing everything I love, songs, dance, chat and laughter – it’s my idea of a perfect evening.

“I am thrilled that Bill Deamer has choreographed it, we’ve known each other for years but this is the first chance we’ve had to work on a show together and it’s spectacular.”

Bill Deamer added: “It all started for me and Anton more than 15 years ago when we both worked on a show at the London Palladium and then we came together again on Strictly. I had never worked with Anton on one of his tours but when he asked me this year, I said ‘let’s do it, but if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do musical theatre!’

“The discipline that ballroom and Latin dancers have is really the same discipline as musical theatre dancers and when you put the two together... That’s when the magic happens!”

Dance captain Kelly Chow said: “I’ve been working with Anton for six years, he’s a joy to work with so I just keep coming back! I love that we do something new each year, and for this tour we have a big tap dance medley for you all, which is so exciting!”

Don’t miss this special opportunity to get up close to the King of the ballroom

Tickets priced £54, £51.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).