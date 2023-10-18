On Saturday, October 14, Heathfield & District Bonfire Society (HDBS) took to the streets to celebrate their 5th year since reforming.

It was a well organised, safe event seeing the community come together to enjoy a night of traditional Sussex bonfire.

A local spokesperson said: “It has been so fantastic to see Heathfield buzzing with community spirit and enjoying this great local tradition, we really enjoyed it. HDBS did themselves proud. So much thought and hard work had obviously been put into this, and many community members both young and old came out to support.

They welcomed fellow kindred societies from all over Sussex, inviting them to celebrate this special occasion with them. The procession featured some impressive fiery pieces, a remembrance service supported by local cadets and one of HDBS members played the ‘last post’ to signify the minute silence before the poppies were lit and the streets filled with confetti. Heathfield silver band and drumming groups added to the atmosphere and members of the procession carried buckets to raise money for local charities.

This year for the first time Heathfield pulled their tableau through the high street giving everyone a close up glimpse of the tab teams stunning creation ‘The Fluke of Sussex’ before heading to its fate at the fire site for the big finale.

