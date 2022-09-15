Suede announce Guildford, Brighton and Southampton 2023 dates

Suede by Dean Chalkley

The tour begins at Bath’s Forum on March 3 and closes at O2 Academy Brixton on March 25, 30 years after Suede made their debut performance at the London venue in May 1993.

March 2023 UK headline tour dates include March 6 at G Live, Guildford; March 20 at Brighton Dome; and March 24 at O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their aim with the new album was to create an album capturing the power and energy that exists between Suede and their audience at gigs, a theme that’s resonated since the day they announced the album, debuting opener She Still Leads Me On live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was live streamed for fans.

Most Popular

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “Autofiction also includes ‘That Boy On The Stage’ and ‘15 Again’. Mainstays on the BBC 6 Music and Radio 2 playlists, the tracks have seen Autofiction tipped as “a superb new album” by The Times and "their best album in decades" by Uncut. DIY Magazine described Suede “fiercely in motion” and MOJO praised Autofiction "so moving, the punk ferocity protecting a deeply vulnerable core".

“Suede recently released a companion piece to the new album with their first short film production, Autofiction: A Short Film. Directed by Katie Lambert (MrMr Films) and created in collaboration with Suede, the production was described as "essential and immediate" by AnOther Magazine, and explores the complexities of memory, the perceived truth, communication and anxiety in human relationships. Themes at the core of Suede’s new album, which, as its title suggests, is one of Brett Anderson’s most personal records yet.