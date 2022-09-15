Suede announce Guildford, Brighton and Southampton 2023 dates
Suede have announced headline UK tour dates for March 2023 – including Guildford, Brighton and Southampton – performing classics, hits and tracks from their forthcoming album, Autofiction, due for release September 16.
The tour begins at Bath’s Forum on March 3 and closes at O2 Academy Brixton on March 25, 30 years after Suede made their debut performance at the London venue in May 1993.
March 2023 UK headline tour dates include March 6 at G Live, Guildford; March 20 at Brighton Dome; and March 24 at O2 Guildhall, Southampton
Their aim with the new album was to create an album capturing the power and energy that exists between Suede and their audience at gigs, a theme that’s resonated since the day they announced the album, debuting opener She Still Leads Me On live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was live streamed for fans.
Most Popular
Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “Autofiction also includes ‘That Boy On The Stage’ and ‘15 Again’. Mainstays on the BBC 6 Music and Radio 2 playlists, the tracks have seen Autofiction tipped as “a superb new album” by The Times and "their best album in decades" by Uncut. DIY Magazine described Suede “fiercely in motion” and MOJO praised Autofiction "so moving, the punk ferocity protecting a deeply vulnerable core".
“Suede recently released a companion piece to the new album with their first short film production, Autofiction: A Short Film. Directed by Katie Lambert (MrMr Films) and created in collaboration with Suede, the production was described as "essential and immediate" by AnOther Magazine, and explores the complexities of memory, the perceived truth, communication and anxiety in human relationships. Themes at the core of Suede’s new album, which, as its title suggests, is one of Brett Anderson’s most personal records yet.
“In a move that recalled their most formative years, the writing process saw Suede becoming like a new band again - lugging their own gear to a Kings Cross rehearsal space, collecting a key, setting up, and starting to play. Later recording live at Konk studios in North London, Suede teamed with long-time collaborator Ed Buller. Ed first worked with the band producing their debut single ‘The Drowners’, which sees its 30th anniversary this year.”