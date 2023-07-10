Summer fun at Stansted Summer Festival 2023

Napoleonic Association

It takes place on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 10am-6pm. Now in its third year, it offers the chance to “immerse yourself in the life of a country estate.” The Napoleonic Association will offer mock battles with musketry, cannon fire, cavalry charges and a living history camp. Speakers’ Corner will be a dedicated space to hear distinguished authors and historians debate world affairs and military campaigns.

Admission will allow you the chance to see range of classic cars, a real T34 Tank and a Ferret Scout Car on display. There will also be live jazz, concert bands and other musicians. You can test your accuracy at archery and see a Punch and Judy show; try your hand at paper flower making and rural crafts; dance to the beat of Batala Drummers (Sunday only); drink craft beers and gin or enjoy a cup of tea; learn about the forest operations and get up close to the tractors; and be amazed by Marco the Magician.

Mandy Earle, house & events assistant at Stansted Park Foundation, said: “Batala Drummers are local drummers that do lots of events. They do samba and reggae and percussion and they are amazing to watch.

"You can also discover your wild side with the event’s Forest School; try a selection of street food, pizza and local delights; pit your wits against your family in traditional garden games; ride the Stansted Park Light Railway and get lost in the Stansted Yew Maze. For additional charges, you can practise your aim at laser clay pigeon shooting; test your putting skills with miniature golf or explore the historic house for a real Upstairs/Downstairs experience.”

Mandy added: “This is our third festival. The first one was in 2021 and it has been called something different every year. But this year it is bigger and better than ever and we have got lots and lots of things happening.

"The idea is to create a family event, just something that everyone can enjoy. Stansted House has got lots of things already such as the maze and the railway and you can also visit the house. It's a wide range of things that we've got going on and they're all quite unique in their own way.

"The Napoleonic re-enactors are a real attraction. They were here last year. They have like a camp and they merge themselves within the festival and within all the people. They do all sorts of things and they have become a real part of the festival. It is the two days and I think two days is where it will stay. I don't think that we would be looking to expand it in the future. Two days feels just right. We've also got lots of music. We've got a vintage DJ and we've got the Emsworth Concert Band and we have also got the Southdowns Concert Band. We've got a great venue and have got a lot of fun family events happening.”