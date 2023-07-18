Summer Music Season 2023 at Electric Palace cinema, Hastings

David Quantick

Electric Palace co-director Annie Mannion said: “We’re excited to share another packed summer music season of fascinating and entertaining films spanning a wide cross-section of musical tastes. So please do come along to support The Electric Palace as, like many other independent cinemas, we really need your continued support to be able to carry on in what continues to be a very challenging time for the industry. There are so many great events to choose from so there’s something for everyone.

“Bands featured in the collection of films range from King Crimson, The Police, The Black Angels, Spacemen 3, Tina Turner, to punk icons The Slits and The Raincoats, and the female sound pioneer Delia Derbyshire.”

Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22: “In The Court Of The Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. Friday’s screening includes a Q&A with the film’s director Toby Amies and David Quantick and on Saturday a late bar is open after the screening. Contains extraordinary music, complex time signatures, meditations on mortality and bad jokes. Looking back at 50 years of King Crimson is a rollicking workplace comedy.”

Saturday, July 29 Under the Volcano: “On a remote Caribbean island, under the shadow of an active volcano, the world's biggest recording artists made music and myth that defined an era, in George Martin's studio that nurtured the stars of the MTV era. Features Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Mark Knopfler, Stewart Copeland and Nick Rhodes.”

Friday, August 4: Sculptural Rituals – live music from musical artist Aylin Leclaire: “A night of experimental short films focusing on transformation, plus an exhilarating live performance from original and playful musical artist Aylin Leclaire.”

Friday, August 25: Trip plus Q&A with the film’s director Lilly Creightmore plus local drummer featured in the film, Billy Vis: “The story of the psychedelic sounds revival, featuring live performances and intimate behind the scenes footage from across the global psych scene.”

Saturday, September 16: Stories from She Punks with live performance from Hastings Punk Choir. “Musicians-turned directors Gina Birch (The Raincoats) and Helen Reddington (The Chefs) interview the women who played instruments in punk bands in the 1970s in this witty doc.”

Friday, September, 22: Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and then legendary Tapes, and live Q&A. “Explore the life and creative output of the inspirational electronic musician, sound pioneer and female outsider in post-war Britain Delia Derbyshire. Includes soundtrack samples chosen with musician and performance artist Cosey Fanni Tutti.”

https://www.electricpalacecinema.com/latest/summer-music-season-2023

Music journalist and comedy writer David Quantick lives in Hastings.

He has written for NME, Q, The Word and Uncut magazines, as well as authoring biographies of The Clash, Beck and Eddie Izzard.