Sunday morning classical music returns to Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange.

Members of the Heath Quartet - pic by Kaupo Kikkas

Andrew Comben, chief executive of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said: “This November, Brighton Dome’s Coffee Concerts return to the newly-refurbished Corn Exchange for the first time since 2016. The Sunday morning concert series has been running for more than 12 years in partnership with Strings Attached, an organisation that aims to bring high-quality chamber music to audiences across Brighton & Hove.”

“Originally developed to take advantage of the Corn Exchange’s impressive acoustics, each season of concerts features a mixture of renowned ensembles and up and coming young musicians playing some of the world’s most beautiful classical music. They are informal events designed to welcome classical novices and enthusiasts alike. Free tickets are available to anyone aged between eight and 25 years old via the Cavatina Scheme, an initiative from Strings Attached to inspire the next generation of classical music lovers.

“The 2023-24 season opens on November 19 with the award-winning Heath Quartet, whose programme spans different classical periods. The ensemble were the last to play at Brighton Dome before the Coffee Concerts moved to a temporary home at Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts during the venue’s major capital refurbishment project, to restore and protect the Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre for future generations.”

Chris Murray, cellist with the Heath Quartet, said: “The Heath Quartet are thrilled about returning to the Corn Exchange to give the first concert in this new phase of its history. It's a unique venue that combines the generous acoustics of a large space with a real feeling of intimacy. We couldn't ask for a more perfect backdrop to a programme of music that builds in complexity, starting with less well-known works by Bach, Haydn and Suk, and ending with Ravel's famous quartet - one of our favourites!”

Later in the season, the Adelphi Quartet will perform a meditative programme that includes one of Beethoven’s last compositions, String Quartet Opus 132, and Coffee Concert regulars, Castalian Quartet, play a concert that includes new music from jazz-influenced composer Mark Anthony Turnage. Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective present music from Black British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Louise Héritte-Viardo, who was hugely popular in Parisian salons in the late 1800s but is largely unknown today. Lumas Winds, an ensemble of recent Royal Academy of Music and Royal College of Music graduates, perform with internationally renowned pianist Jonathan Ferrucci and piano trio Northern Chords Ensemble play work by British composer Matthew Kaner alongside Ravel and Schubert.

