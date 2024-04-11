Sunday Morning Jazz at The Harbour Club, Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These monthly events are hosted by Mike Hatchard who is an exceptional jazz pianist and violinist who brings energy, pzazz and good humour to all his shows.

Julie Roberts interprets songs from gutsy blues to sophisticated jazz ballads with her impressive, mellow “smoky” voice.

Joining Mike and Julie are three talented musicians. Nils Solberg is a superb jazz guitarist and fine singer. Harry Whitty is a young singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who will be bringing his trombone. At the age of only 23 he has already played top London jazz venues and performed in America and Australia. And George Trebar is much in demand as a bass player inspired by such greats as Ray Brown, Paul Chambers and Christian McBride.

Julie Roberts, in Brighton Fringe

Together they will present another feel-good morning of wonderful jazz and good humour in this relaxed and welcoming venue.

The Harbour Club is situated in Harbour Way, BN43 5HG. It has a free car park with disabled access a licensed bar and restaurant.