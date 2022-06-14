Superstar Ibiza DJ confirms West Sussex date

Buzz Bingo

A spokesman said “Brandon Block is coming to Buzz Bingo Crawley on Friday, September 16; doors 8.45pm.

“To celebrate Bingo Revolution having it large with Ibiza legendary DJ Brandon Block at Buzz Bingo venues across the country, Buzz Bingo are giving away an all-expenses paid trip for two to Ibiza. For the chance to win, purchase an early bird ticket before Thursday 16th June 6pm,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Brandon Brandon has carried a legendary status tag ever since being one the first residents on the Space terrace, Ibiza. His residency alongside Alex P was arguably one of the initial driving forces behind the clubs worldwide notoriety as one of the best places to party. Brandon is infamous for his party spirit but in equal measure his ability to capture that spirit in his DJ sets

“Brandon has also made numerous other TV appearances including Celebrity Fear Factor and Celebrity Extreme Makeover and more recently Celebrity Big Brother.

“Bingo Revolution combines the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, comedian hosts, and life-changing prizes ranging from a tin of beans to a 6ft inflatable dinosaur. The top comedian is assisted by a glamorous assistant who is in charge of all the surprises, including a hilarious pig throwing contest! DJ Jim Slipp is in charge of the tunes and plays a mix of the best of 80's & 90s chart toppers.”

Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night. Brandon is the king of the party and plays the best in Ibiza classics. We think he will fit in perfectly with ourselves.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.designmynight.com