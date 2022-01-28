Superstar Michael Bublé releases a new single ahead of Sussex summer date

Michael Bublé

The song will be featured on his forthcoming new studio album (details coming soon).

The new single is available via streaming platforms and is on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8rSIbvgHmA

The new music comes ahead of his tour, which is coming to the UK this summer and will see Michael visit some of the country's “most stunning locations with an incredible open-air concert.”

He'll be coming to The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Thursday, July 21.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ - JULY 2022 - TOUR DATES IN FULL:

Sat 2 Jul Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire

Mon 4 Jul Kelso Floors Castle

Weds 6 Jul Riverside, Durham

Fri 8 Jul Leeds Harewood House

Sat 9 Jul The Incora County Ground, Derby

Mon 11 Jul Norfolk Blickling Estate

Weds 13 Jul Warwick Castle

Fri 15 Jul Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 16 Jul Bath Royal Crescent

Mon 18 Jul New Milton Chewton Glen

Weds 20 Jul Cardiff Castle

Thurs 21 Jul The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sat 23 Jul Hatfield House

Sun 24 Jul Canterbury The Spitfire Ground

Mon 25 Jul Exeter Powderham Castle