Sussex band release Christmas song supporting HRH Prince William’s ambition to end homelessness
"I originally wrote a cheerful, very family orientated Christmas song called "Christmas is coming". The song is all about the things families typically do in the run up to Christmas.
However, having written that song and subsequently reading about HRH Prince William's ambition and campaign to eradicate homlessness in the UK, I felt very strongly that there should be a song to support such a worthy project, especially when you read the shocking statistics!
I did a lot of research in order to appreciate the different aspects of homelessness, including sleeping out rough for night - that was a real eye opener and quite upsetting. The song is titled "A lonely homeless Christmas" I'm very optimistic that once people have heard the song, they will feel motivated to donate to the various homeless charities, that do such great work. All profits form the song will go to a number of these charities including local Sussex homeless charities such as Off The Fence, The Matthew 25 Mission and Surviving The Streets.
We decided to release both Christmas song simultaneously as 'Double A-side' to help reinforcethe extreme polarised positions between a very happy, cheerful household and a very lonely, homeless person, during the festive Christmas period." Commented John Cristal, The Maverick Band singer/songwriter.