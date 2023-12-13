Sussex band release Christmas song supporting HRH Prince William’s ambition to end homelessness

The Maverick Band, the ‘virtual reality’ band based in Crowborough, have created a new song to support the Prince of Wales with his campaign to end homelessness in the UK. According to Shelter at least 271,000 people are recorded as homeless in England alone, including 123,000 children!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"I originally wrote a cheerful, very family orientated Christmas song called "Christmas is coming". The song is all about the things families typically do in the run up to Christmas.

However, having written that song and subsequently reading about HRH Prince William's ambition and campaign to eradicate homlessness in the UK, I felt very strongly that there should be a song to support such a worthy project, especially when you read the shocking statistics!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I did a lot of research in order to appreciate the different aspects of homelessness, including sleeping out rough for night - that was a real eye opener and quite upsetting. The song is titled "A lonely homeless Christmas" I'm very optimistic that once people have heard the song, they will feel motivated to donate to the various homeless charities, that do such great work. All profits form the song will go to a number of these charities including local Sussex homeless charities such as Off The Fence, The Matthew 25 Mission and Surviving The Streets.

Most Popular

All poceeds from "A lonely Homeless Christmas" going to homeless charities