Sussex-wide poetry competition opens for entries for second year

Words Out Loud trustee Ken Jones said: “Encouraged by the success of the first poetry competition which started during lockdown in January 2021 and attracted 75 entries, Wagtail Coffee & Yoga and Words Out Loud have joined together in Chichester to invite entries to the second competition, which may well become an annual event.

“The theme this time is What’s in a Year and entrants are invited to reflect on what has happened during the past year, look forward to what the next year may hold or simply to reflect on events that happen annually.

Ken Jones

“The call for submissions may be found on Words Out Loud’s website at wordsoutloud.org.uk/competition and also on Wagtail Coffee & Yoga’s website at wagtailcoffeeandyoga.com

“Entries may be submitted to [email protected] before March 20.

“For Wagtail and Words Out Loud, the year has proved eventful with the start of a collaboration which has grown to become a successful open mic reading at Wagtail on the first Wednesday of each month.

“The most recent event filled the cafe with 36 readers and listeners and has become an exciting literary community for many who’ve not previously had the confidence to speak their own work in public. Words Out Loud now also offer workshops to help participants become better writers and speakers of their work.

Ken Jones explained: “We are delighted to be able to continue the development of our partnership with Wagtail by helping to promote and organise this poetry competition. We are hoping to exceed last year’s stunning number of entries.”

Wagtail owner Laurel Collishe added, “Once again we’re thrilled to display the competition entries in Wagtail’s windows so that customers can enjoy a coffee while reading the poems and deciding which to vote for in the People’s Choice award.”

Judges this year will be Sussex Newspapers group arts editor Phil Hewitt, Wagtail events manager Danielle Bond and Words Out Loud trustee Mike Jenkins.

“Anyone may enter a poem in any format, of no more than 30 lines, limited to one poem per person. Poems will be anonymised, given a number and displayed at Wagtail.

“Submit online to [email protected] . Please include your name, age and town of residence. Unless you tell us otherwise, we will assume that the fact of entering gives us permission to add your email address to our mailing list so that we can send you information of upcoming and related events. We will not share your details with any third party.”

The categories are: U14, 14-17, 18-29, 30-59, 60+, International

“We invite the public to vote for their favourite poem taken from all entries between March 21-29. Again, please submit your vote to [email protected] Please vote only once.

“There will be one winner in each category awarded by the judges and three readers’ awards for the poems receiving the three highest numbers of votes from the public. All winners will be invited to read their poem at the Open Mic at Wagtail Coffee and Yoga on April 6.”