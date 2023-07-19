Eliette Harris was the winner (contributed pic)

Eliette is currently on the advanced string orchestral programme/RNCM/Halle and previously studied at London’s Guildhall School of Music. She started her playing career with the Brighton Youth Orchestra at 18 years old and moved on from there to playing in different ensembles to get experience. She has performed overseas as well as all over the UK. She intends to use the £1,000 prize money to put towards a new bow for her violin.

Eliette delighted a packed audience in Haywards Heath competing against runners up Kitty Casey (soprano) from Worthing and James Edgeler (tenor) also from Worthing.

Coro Nuovo spokeswoman Catherine Kent said: “Kitty Casey (soprano), at just 22 years old, hailing from Worthing, is currently pursuing a vocal master's degree at the renowned Royal Northern College in Manchester. Her captivating voice has already mesmerised audiences.

“James Edgeler (tenor), also from Worthing, is a 26-year-old rising star studying for a MA in vocal studies at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music.

“The Sussex Young Musician Competition presents an exceptional opportunity for aspiring musicians aged 18 to 26 to compete for bursaries that provide financial support for their musical studies.”

Catherine added: “We received numerous applications for this year's competition and are consistently amazed by the incredible talent of young musicians in Sussex. Congratulations to all the finalists and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who entered the competition.”

