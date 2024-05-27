'Take That' and 'Adele' are heading for Worthing!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These One Night Only shows are coming to the Charmandean Centre in Worthing this November.

Currently on UK Tours we welcome ‘The Take That Experience’ and Adele - Hometown Glory' to a cabaret style reserved seating auditorium.

Our resident DJ keeping the party atmosphere going pre and after show. Free parking and bar facilities all evening. Both shows start at 7.45pm with doors opening at 6.30pm.

On Saturday, November 9'THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE' will take to the stage for an unforgettable evening, bringing to life the classic chat-topping anthems that have defined an era of Take That songs. Currently on a UK Tour the group have a reputation of producing a show full of charisma, stunning costumes, synchronized choreography and powerful vocals. Don't miss this chance to immerse yourself in the energetic atmospher and relive the magic of the Take That music, it promises to be a night you will Never Forget!

The Take That Experience.

On Saturday, November23 we then welcome 'ADELE - Hometown Glory' for an intimate and upclose show which will be a must see for any Adele fan. Natalie Black's remarkable talent and dedication to recreate Adele's music will transport you to the heart of her songs. Natalie has been captivating audiences worldwide since 2011 with her stunning show. Prepare to be enthralled as she takes you on a mesmerizing journey through Adele's greatest hits.

React Entertainment is run by Hove based Alan Skinner. He started producing shows last year locally but is now expanding his horizons and moving to this new venue in Worthing which will enable it to grow and reach new heights.

Alan says: "Thanks to the incredible support we received from people last year our move to Worthing will provide us with a fantastic opportunity to welcome even more people and host larger events, making everyone's experience even more enjoyable."

