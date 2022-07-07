Tchaikovsky’s life story on the Brighton stage - how to get your tickets

Spokesman John Shaw said: “Brighton-based stage and TV actor Jamie Martin takes on a new role at Brighton Dome next Sunday afternoon when he plays the part of Tchaikovsky in a musical drama combining the story of the composer’s life with performances of his greatest works.

“The concert, entitled A Celebration of Tchaikovsky, is being staged to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support which has been under stress due to delays in cancer care caused by Covid. Sponsors led by Hove-based Legal & General have rallied to the cause and paid for 400 tickets which have been given to NHS staff as a reward for their work during the pandemic. Soloists include soprano Naomi Harvey who has performed at the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne and English National Opera, the award-winning cellist Pavlos Carvalho, pianist Simon Ballard and the New Zealand-born violinist Ben Baker. The music will include excerpts from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, the violin and piano concertos and all six symphonies.”