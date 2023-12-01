BREAKING

That'll Be The Day brings their rockin festive show to Eastbourne

Fresh off the back of its acclaimed autumn tour, That’ll Be The Day is ready to get its festive show on the road, taking audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. In this brand-new Christmas edition of the beloved hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.
By Jill JohnsonContributor
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.

Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show to over thirty venues round the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trevor comments: “Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country - the whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!”

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

Related topics:Help for Heroes