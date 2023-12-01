That'll Be The Day brings their rockin festive show to Eastbourne

Fresh off the back of its acclaimed autumn tour, That’ll Be The Day is ready to get its festive show on the road, taking audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. In this brand-new Christmas edition of the beloved hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.

Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show to over thirty venues round the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor comments: “Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country - the whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!”