The 17th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition is now open for entries.

Shunta Morimoto by Peter Mould

It will take place from February 22-March 2 2024 and entry is now open, by video audition. The deadline for entries is September 15 2023, and full details of how to enter the competition are here: https://www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org/2024-competition/

Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “The competition is generously supported by Steinway & Sons and will feature 45 entrants who will play live in Hastings over the period. A jury of three, chaired by artistic director of Hastings International Piano Vanessa Latarche, will select the entrants from the video submissions.”

Dominika added: “Hastings International Piano is delighted to announce a new partnership with Southbank Sinfonia who will accompany the semi-finals. The finals over two nights will be accompanied as before by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Both these rounds will be conducted by Rory MacDonald. Another new departure for the competition is a commission for the solo round by American composer Lera Auerbach. This five-minute test piece will be a compulsory entry for the solo round, and will be given its world premiere at this point. Furthermore, a two-year professional development programme has been created where finalists will receive mentoring, career advice, programming advice, performance opportunities and professional headshots from leading industry experts.”