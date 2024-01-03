The Adrian Cox Quartet kick off 2024 for Steyning Jazz Club

Steyning Jazz Club launch into the New Year with a visit from The Adrian Cox Quartet on January 5.

Adrian Cox (contributed pic)

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Adrian Cox starts our Steyning Jazz Club new season in style, convinced that his trip to Steyning Jazz Club is now as much a tradition as New Year itself! Having released some brand-new music at the end of 2023, from his album with strings Clarinet Fantasy, Adrian brings the core of his band to play some of this new music and a selection of standards inspired by the great clarinettists of New Orleans Barney Bigard, Sidney Bechet and, of course, Edmond Hall.

“Adrian Cox is a musician at the top of his game and is a leading exponent in the New Orleans idiom with his rich knowledge of the history of the city and its most recognised clarinet figures. As a performer, Adrian has the ability to engage with his audience with an unrivalled feel for the music which, combined with his virtuosic technique, has led him to wide critical acclaim, including Time Out declaring him ‘London’s most charismatic reeds man.’

“Adrian has toured extensively, across Europe, Australia and playing at Dizzy’s Club in New York, presenting his tribute to jazz clarinet legend Edmond Hall. Adrian’s previous album, Profoundly Blue, was nominated, and came close to winning, the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2019 (Best Jazz Album).

“Adrian and his musicians play seamlessly together, creating a seemingly orchestral voice, their unique inimitable sound beyond compare, and he undoubtedly continues to be one of the most in-demand musicians on the jazz scene today.

“Doors open early at 7pm, so join us in a free glass of fine wine and renew your membership for the coming year: annual membership is £15 providing a greatly reduced admission charge of £10 for all subsequent 2024 concerts. The bar is provided by Keith's Bar and the show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. Last year we had to turn people away, so come early for this incredible opening night.”