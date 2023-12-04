The Anything Goes Nativity Show in aid of the Bevern Trust

An incredible collection of well-known celebrities have come together to be a part of a unique online nativity show in aid of The Bevern Trust. The all-star Anything Goes Nativity Show is a highlight of Bevern’s Christmas fundraising.

Actress Gemma Arterton, actress Zoe Croft, Strictly star and President of BBFC Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, actor Rory Keenan, Ashdown Radio’s Gary King, wine expert and TV presenter Oli Smith, plus Barcombe’s own Rev. Sam Carter, join residents of Bevern View to bring some Christmas sparkle to this lively retelling of the traditional story!

Raising funds towards our outstanding activities programme for the profoundly disabled residents of Bevern View, this online show is not to be missed!

To watch the show, tickets are available at www.beverntrust.org for a minimum donation of £10 to our Christmas fundraising. Supporters will receive an online link which will be live from 8th December, giving the opportunity to watch the online Nativity Show in the comfort of their own home.

The traditional story as never seen before!

As superstar actress, Zoe Croft says: “Playing an 'Essex airhead' in the Bevern Trust Anything Goes Nativity Show was a reminder that sometimes, the bigger the hair, the bigger the heart. Thrilled to support such a wonderful cause, and yes, my hair still hasn't recovered!'”