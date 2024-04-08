Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Battle of Lewes is the country's only full contact battle reenactment through the streets of the town at various points on the High Street, from The Gallops to Lewes Castle, and Lewes Priory where we witness the final surrender of Henry III to Simon de Montfort.

The re-enactment marks the anniversary of the Battle of Lewes, which was one of two main battles of the conflict known as the Second Barons' War. It took place at Lewes on 14 May 1264. It marked the high point of the career of Simon de Montfort, 6th Earl of Leicester, and made him the "uncrowned King of England".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting and colourful free community event now attracts over 10,000 spectators.

The evocative helmet sculpture marking the place in Priory Park where King Henry III surrendered to his brother-in-law, Simon de Montfort after a day of savage battle.

For this coming anniversary marking a key event in English history there will be a procession complete with colourful cavalry and exciting mock battles advances through Lewes town from 10am on the mornings of both days.

A creation of a Medieval trading village with a host of accompanying all-day family entertainment on Priory Field each day.

A celebration of the Feast of St Pancras at adjacent Lewes Priory in a May Fayre arranged by members of Southover Bonfire Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are looking for a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with setting up on the Convent Field on Friday 10 May, guiding spectators to the activities on 11 and 12 May, and assisting a core of qualified stewards with managing the people lining the streets as the armies of King Henry III and the rebel Simon de Montfort process through the town on the Saturday and Sunday mornings.

All volunteers will be fully briefed in writing pre-event and in person on the day(s). They will also be issued with hi-viz safety tabards and as a special ‘thank you’ will receive free entry to The Captain’s Beard and Dead Red music gigs being held on the Friday and Saturday evenings at 7.30pm.