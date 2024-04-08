The Battle of Lewes festival returns this May: Volunteers wanted
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Battle of Lewes is the country's only full contact battle reenactment through the streets of the town at various points on the High Street, from The Gallops to Lewes Castle, and Lewes Priory where we witness the final surrender of Henry III to Simon de Montfort.
The re-enactment marks the anniversary of the Battle of Lewes, which was one of two main battles of the conflict known as the Second Barons' War. It took place at Lewes on 14 May 1264. It marked the high point of the career of Simon de Montfort, 6th Earl of Leicester, and made him the "uncrowned King of England".
This exciting and colourful free community event now attracts over 10,000 spectators.
For this coming anniversary marking a key event in English history there will be a procession complete with colourful cavalry and exciting mock battles advances through Lewes town from 10am on the mornings of both days.
A creation of a Medieval trading village with a host of accompanying all-day family entertainment on Priory Field each day.
A celebration of the Feast of St Pancras at adjacent Lewes Priory in a May Fayre arranged by members of Southover Bonfire Society.
Organisers are looking for a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with setting up on the Convent Field on Friday 10 May, guiding spectators to the activities on 11 and 12 May, and assisting a core of qualified stewards with managing the people lining the streets as the armies of King Henry III and the rebel Simon de Montfort process through the town on the Saturday and Sunday mornings.
All volunteers will be fully briefed in writing pre-event and in person on the day(s). They will also be issued with hi-viz safety tabards and as a special ‘thank you’ will receive free entry to The Captain’s Beard and Dead Red music gigs being held on the Friday and Saturday evenings at 7.30pm.
Sussex Express local history columnist David Arnold is a member of the organising team. If you are interested in assisting he would be more than happy to receive your contact details and share them as appropriate. Email: [email protected] or call him on 01273 478513.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.