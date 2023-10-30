BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

The Bodyguard in Southampton - star quality and power in a sizzling show

The Bodyguard, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until November 4.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 30th Oct 2023, 22:53 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 22:58 GMT
THE BODYGUARD. Emily Williams 'Rachel Marron' and Company. Photo Paul ColtasTHE BODYGUARD. Emily Williams 'Rachel Marron' and Company. Photo Paul Coltas
THE BODYGUARD. Emily Williams 'Rachel Marron' and Company. Photo Paul Coltas

If you are going to play a superstar, then you are going to need oodles of star quality – and Emily Williams has certainly got that as she absolutely dazzles in The Bodyguard. Hers is quite a challenge, not simply stepping into those fabled Whitney Houston shoes, but also delivering a performance which captures both a recording artist at the height of her powers and an increasingly scared mum who knows she’s being stalked. Williams (see interview here) nails it all, sizzling in the songs she sings as Rachel Marron the performer, but also giving us all the vulnerability of someone worryingly exposed. It’s a truly mesmerising performance in one of the best shows at the Mayflower this year.

And in his very different way Ayden Callaghan (Emmerdale, Hollyoaks) is every bit her match as Frank Farmer, the bodyguard of the title who is brought in to protect her. She’s feisty and she’s independent – and at first the sparks fly. But as the threat level rises, so she realises her need – and so the two of them fall for each other. It’s gently, sweetly done – and then of course there is the reaction when Frank realises he risks taking his eye off the ball the moment love comes into it…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Williams and Callaghan give us two big clashing personalities inevitably drawn to each other – and they do so with presence, wit and huge skill. Terrific too from Emily-Mae as Rachel’s sister, an intriguing character who realised early on she had to play second fiddle to Rachel and shelf her own singing ambitions. As for the threat, it’s very cleverly done, projections and lighting maximising the menace as danger gets ever closer. And in amongst it all, we get those fabulous songs, fabulously sung – and with the sharpest choreography. A cracking story brilliantly delivered in a cracking show.

Related topics:SouthamptonMayflower