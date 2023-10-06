The Bognor Institute of Laughter is back

Making Theatre Gaining Skills is a social enterprise established in 2013 that provides unique training courses at the Bognor Makerspace, led by former director of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Hilary Strong. Hilary said: “We’re thrilled that Comic Relief have come on board to help us re-launch the Bognor Institute of Laughter. I am convinced that there is a lot of comedy talent lurking in Bognor and look forward to revealing it over the next few months. The Institute of Laughter was such a success, and it was a very inclusive group. Some people were neurodivergent or had mental health problems and some people were just passionate about comedy. It was a really mixed group and by natural conversation we ended up with a form of comedy that was really quite family friendly. It wasn't very rude and that was down to the fact that some of our members were quite nervous about the aggressive forms of comedy which are basically someone shouting and using every expletive they can. And what that meant was that a lot of people wanted to come to our gigs just because they were family friendly. We were playing at the Waverley where you can fit 80 people maybe and were selling out. The comedy was a mix of sketches and stand-up and songs, and we were doing so well until Covid came along. It is great to be back now.”