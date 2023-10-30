BREAKING
The Brighton Zombie Walk will return in 2024

Ghouls, the living dead, the undead, and the walking dead will be staggering the streets of Brighton once again.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT
A crowdfunding initiative has been launched to bring back Brighton’s infamous zombie walk.

Previously known as The Beach of the Dead - Brighton Zombie Walk, a new group of Brightonians have taken up the challenge of resurrecting the dead with the rebranded not-for-profit Brighton Zombie Walk 2024.

Beach of the Dead was Brighton's world-renowned annual Zombie Walk, starting in 2007 with just a handful of Gauls, Ghosts, and the Undead descending on Brighton Station staggering down to the sea. It grew year on year attracting thousands of people, until the event was culled due to costs and bureaucracy.

    A crowdfunding initiative has been launched to bring back the Brighton Zombie Walk in 2024. Photo: Richard PaiceA crowdfunding initiative has been launched to bring back the Brighton Zombie Walk in 2024. Photo: Richard Paice
    A crowdfunding initiative has been launched to bring back the Brighton Zombie Walk in 2024. Photo: Richard Paice

    The event is earmarked for Saturday, October 26, 2024, but for it to take place a minimum of £1,100 needs to be raised to fund the setup and operational costs.

    Brighton resident Gavin Baker said: “Beach of the Dead – The Brighton Zombie Walk was originally started way back in 2007, but ceased due to rising costs and health and safety. These events were very popular and a lot of fun so we would love to resurrect this tradition. Zombies will once again stagger the streets of Brighton.”

    As part of the crowdfunding initiative, a number of rewards have been set including pin badges, exclusive afterparty tickets, and Brighton Zombie Walk T-Shirts.

    The team are also seeking key and headline sponsors for the event.

    To donate to the campaign, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-brighton-zombie-walk

    The current Facebook group people can join for updates is www.facebook.com/groups/Beachofthedead

