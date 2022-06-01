The "concert that Covid couldn’t kill” raises £1,088 for British Heart Foundation

Julie Roberts

Concert organiser David Roberts said the musicians won through in spite of last-minute disaster,

“Our Jazz and Blues concert with Julie Roberts vocals, Michael Hinton piano, and Herbie Flowers double bass – in aid of British Heart Foundation – was planned for Ditchling Village Hall.

“Ten days before the concert Herbie Flowers was ill and phoned to say he couldn't take part in the concert. We were very lucky that an outstanding bass player Terry Pack was available and willing to play on that date. Many people were especially looking forward to seeing and hearing Herbie so there were a number of returned tickets.

“All set for success, then disastrous news...

“In spite of this setback we sold out and looked forward to playing to a full house.

“But on the morning of the concert Michael Hinton phoned to say that he had woken with a fever and had tested positive for Covid.

"He suggested that we should phone pianist Mike Hatchard as a pianist who had the ability to make a success of a performance without preparation, although he – Michael Hinton – would make available all his carefully prepared chord charts for every song in the show.

“Julie phoned Mike who was about to leave home to rehearse the Shoreham Singers by Sea choir in Shoreham.

"In spite of a full morning's schedule Mike readily agreed to take on the challenge.

“By 2pm the stage was set and Mike, Terry and Julie could have a quick look at the chord charts. At 2.30pm the doors opened with much of the programme still unseen by Mike.

“At 3pm I introduced the show and explained that we had an extraordinary situation which relied particularly on Mike Hatchard's musical talent and quick thinking to carry the show through - and of course the nimbleness of singer and bass player to work with an accompanist working without preparation.

“The show began. The atmosphere was charged with an unusual degree of hope, fear, and excitement. At that moment no one knew what might happen in the coming minutes and hours. Triumph over adversity. Mike especially, but also Julie and Terry, were by general agreement, amazing. The warmth, humour, musical variety and talent of the performers delighted everyone present.

“The concert raised £1,088 for British Heart Foundation, money that will go to fund further research into the prevention and treatment of heart disease, strokes, vascular dementia, high blood pressure and related circulatory problems. So many of us benefit