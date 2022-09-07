The Consort of Twelve celebrates 40 years with anniversary concert in Chichester

Catherine Martin

Founded in 1980 by baroque violinist and maker Paul Denley and harpsichordist and music writer Ian Graham-Jones, its aim was to promote the performance of baroque and pre-classical repertoire using the instruments, styles and techniques appropriate to the period.

In keeping with 17th and 18th century practice, there is no conductor. Rather, the group is directed by the leading violinist which, in the Consort’s 40-year history, has included Paul Denley himself, Judy Tarling, Julia Bishop and Catherine Martin, who is the leader for the anniversary concert.

Novelist Kate Mosse, who is the Consort’s patron, said: “Although there has been a resurgence in interest in authentic and period instruments in recent years, The Consort of Twelve has claim to have been the first established period instrument ensemble to use mainly, although not exclusively, amateur players, but with a professional leader.

“The name was chosen based on the titles given to the ensembles that played for masques and balls in the 17th and 18th centuries, twelve representing a typical number of string players for an orchestra of the time.

“The first of their many concerts for the Chichester Festivities was given in July 1982 at the Assembly Room in Chichester and included works by Sammartini, Handel, the Dutch composer Pieter Hellendaal, Corelli and Geminiani. It was a resounding success and led to the Hellandaal being featured by the BBC.

“This anniversary concert in September is a partial reconstruction of the 1982 Festivities programme including the Hellandaal. They quickly became a highly sought-after presence at many festivals in the south and its distinctive logo of a violone (an early form of double bass) was a familiar sight from Portsmouth to Brighton, guaranteeing quality, a varied and inspiring programme and a commitment to providing audiences in our part of the world with the very best chamber music.

“In the past 40 years, a range of exceptional soloists have performed with The Consort of Twelve, Catherine Mackintosh, Paul Esswood, Ian Caddy, Emma Kirkby and Tony Robson among them. The Consort has also been responsible for celebrating and promoting the work of local composers including the 18th-century Cicestrian John Marsh, who was also a diarist and astronomer.”

Kate added: “I was honoured to be invited to become a Patron in 2013 but have been part of the band of supporters from well before that. It was Jean Graham-Jones who taught me piano and Kate Goodchild – one of the original members who is still involved on stage and behind the scenes – who inspired my interest in learning the violin back in the 1970s so I had a seat on the sidelines as The Consort of Twelve was coming into being.”